Minnesota State climbs to No. 2 in national poll

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State Mavericks men’s hockey team gained ground in this week’s national rankings.
MSU jumped from fifth to second, trailing only Boston College in this week’s USCHO poll.
The Mavericks most recently swept Lake Superior State to improve to 7-1-1 on the season.
Junior goaltender Dryden McKay was named WCHA Goaltender of the Week on Monday after picking up his fifth shutout of the season Friday against the Lakers. He has accumulated a total of 19 career shutouts during his time in Mankato.
Forward Cade Borchardt was also recognized by the WCHA on Monday, as he was named WCHA Forward of the Week.
Borchardt recorded four assists over the two-game series against Lake Superior State and is leading the team in both goals (5) and assists (8) this season.
Julian Napravnik has also scored five goals for the Mavericks this season.
MSU’s next test will come Friday and Saturday when they host Ferris State at the Mayo Clinic Health System Events Center.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.