Owatonna Police: Level 3 sex offender moves to new part of town

OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) — Authorities in Owatonna are alerting the public that a level three sex offender has moved to a new part of town.
On Tuesday, the Owatonna Police Department said the address for 40-year-old Richard Dean Paquin II was changed to the 100 block of 21st Steet NW on Jan. 7.
Paquin, who has served his sentence and was released in July, had previously lived in the 500 block of 23rd Street NE.
Paquin was convicted on charges of engaging in sexual contact, including sexual touching and penetration, with a known male child on multiple occasions.
