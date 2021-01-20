Route 5 busing changes in North Mankato

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A change in busing routes will be in effect beginning February 1st for Mankato and North Mankato residents as the cities launch a partnership pilot program.
The city of North Mankato announced yesterday that services for Route 5, a newly restructured fixed route, will be restructured.
New hours will be implemented and flag down service will be unavailable.
City staff notes that Kato Flex and Mobility Bus services can be scheduled by appointment. For more information regarding operation hours and changes, find this story on our website.
