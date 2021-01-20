Semi carrying cows overturns in northwest Iowa

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KEYC) — Both lanes of an interstate highway in northwest Iowa were closed for several hours after a semi carrying cows overturned.
It happened early Wednesday on I-29 in Sioux City.
Some cows died. Others were on the loose and being rounded up.
A local farmer helped chase the cows to a farm to get them off the roadway.
Another cattle truck was used to load up the loose cows.
Authorities say several cows wandered at least four miles from the accident, and drivers were urged to use caution.
There’s no word on what caused the crash.
