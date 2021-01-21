Biking proves a resilient hobby in winter months

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Biking is a popular way to get exercise and get out of the house especially in the summer months, but biking enthusiasts prove it can also be done even in the coldest conditions.
Biking can lead to better mental health, improves motor skills and can get people outside all year long.
“I struggle with anxiety and depressive tendencies and stuff. My one goal when I start feeling like that is to get on the bike, you know I am not going to over think this or make any decisions on why I am feeling this way. I’m gonna go for a bike ride and whatever is left after that is what I then start addressing,” bike enthusiast, Sharee Buell explained.
Cycling is also a way for people to meet new people and make friends along the way.
“Is a very interpersonally shared hobby where it is kind of word of mouth. Like, where things are and what the resources are and sharing of bikes. You know, I have quite a few bikes and I love to share them and loan them out,” Buell said.
To make winter biking possible, many bike enthusiasts will get what’s called ‘Fat Bikes’.
“It just has fat tires, really fat like five inches wide and there is a couple other parts particularly the frame that is wide, but the rest of the parts are just normal mountain bike parts,” Nicollet Bike and Ski Shop assistant store manager, Aaron Buege explained.
These bikes can go anywhere from $300 to $3000 and some of the places to obtain these bikes are Nicollet Bike and Ski Shop, Scheels and Walmart.
Fat bikes help bikers guide them through rough terrain, ultimately improving their cycling skills.
What many people may not know is that in Kiwanis Recreation Area behind their dog park, there is a mountain bike skills park where mountain bike lovers and bikers can come and test out their skills.
The Mankato Area Mountain Bikers built the skills park just last summer and it has already seen plenty of use.
The pump track is equipped with a boardwalk, hills and obstacles to push the riders, but a lot of bikers use it for the more enjoyable side of the hobby.
“The idea is that there are little hills or rollers that the rider goes across. The idea is to try and maintain momentum throughout the whole thing and use gravity to keep moving forward. It is used to help with bike handling skills and it is just a lot of fun,” Buege said.
Along with the skills park, there are also six miles of mountain bike trails for anyone to use.
The city of Mankato has so many places to take your bike in the fall, winter, spring, or summer so why wouldn’t you get out and explore the vast area.
