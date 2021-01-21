Mankato activist to be featured on PBS docuseries

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A former Mankato Area Public Schools student and recent Minnesota State University, Mankato graduate will be featured on an upcoming PBS American docu-series, for her activist work in the community.
Anisa Omar, started the Ignite the Youth movement that urged the Mankato school district to use funding allocated for school resource officers for afterschool programs and mental health services. The goal: help curb the achievement gap.
“Ignite the Youth was founded after the tragic murder of George Floyd. A group of current students, former students as well as young community members came together to take on a campaign where we could see changes,” explained Omar.
Her story, titled “I Rise” premiers Tuesday, January 26.
