Mankato awarded $33,908 for redevelopment project

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Big change could be coming to downtown Mankato in the form of a new grocery store, restaurant and apartment complex.
The City of Mankato was awarded a nearly $34,000 state grant to investigate the nearly 7-acre site where the current Riverfront Hy-Vee is located.
This grant is from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development and it allows the City to clean and check the site’s soil for possible contaminants ahead of construction.
“It is going to bring more people to the area, which can help to support businesses,” said Courtney Kramlinger, an economic development specialist at the City of Mankato. “There will be a mix of commercial uses and residential uses so you kind of have that 24/7 type of model that is being supported people are going to be living and working on the site.”
The testing will begin in the spring with hopes of construction beginning later this year.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.