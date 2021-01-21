Maverick Hockey Quick Hits

Rob Clark: “Hey Mary. MSU men’s hockey team moving up to number-two in the national rankings after a two-game road sweep of Lake Superior State University and right now this offense is firing on all cylinders ever since the calendar hit 2021, you look at the performances: five-nothing win, four-nothing victory, three-nothing, and six-to-two in the four games the Mavericks have played so far in 2021. You look at the rankings, Minnesota and North Dakota picking up some losses, that’s why they drop. Mavericks look like a complete team when you see what the offense is able to do, combine that with the defensive performance, and the job junior netminder Dryden McKay is doing, pitching shut out after shut out it seems like, always giving his team a chance to win. Next up for the Mavericks is a two-game series against Ferris State. The games, just postponed a day. That series was supposed to take place Friday and Saturday, inside the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, but is being moved to Saturday Sunday. Now, all things considered, not the worst thing for the Mavericks. This will actually be the first time all season that the Mavericks have played on two consecutive weekends if they’re able to get those games in on Saturday, Sunday. So, MSU has to just feel thankful at this point that they will be playing at some point this weekend.”