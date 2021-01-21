NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Head Coach Mike Hastings joined Maverick Hockey Quick Hits to talk about the newest national rankings.
“It’s good to be recognized from that standpoint,” said Hastings, who coached the Mavericks to a weekend sweep of Lake Superior State that resulted in MSU being ranked second in this week’s USCHO poll. “As you saw the polls can change in a day too. You look at the weekend and Minnesota gets swept, there’s some other teams at the top of the podium there above us that lost a game or two, and what it does is it teaches you that it’s a very fragile piece and we’ve got to keep building our book of business. One, most importantly within the league which these are league standings this weekend and we’re able to try and defend it on our home ice.”
Boston College impresses sitting at the top of the ranks with an 8-2-0 record coming off a sweep over Merrimack. North Dakota is at third with a 10-3-1 record and a most recent series split with Denver.
MEN’S ANALYSIS:
Rob Clark: “Hey Mary. MSU men’s hockey team moving up to number-two in the national rankings after a two-game road sweep of Lake Superior State University and right now this offense is firing on all cylinders ever since the calendar hit 2021, you look at the performances: five-nothing win, four-nothing victory, three-nothing, and six-to-two in the four games the Mavericks have played so far in 2021. You look at the rankings, Minnesota and North Dakota picking up some losses, that’s why they drop. Mavericks look like a complete team when you see what the offense is able to do, combine that with the defensive performance, and the job junior netminder Dryden McKay is doing, pitching shut out after shut out it seems like, always giving his team a chance to win. Next up for the Mavericks is a two-game series against Ferris State. The games, just postponed a day. That series was supposed to take place Friday and Saturday, inside the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, but is being moved to Saturday Sunday. Now, all things considered, not the worst thing for the Mavericks. This will actually be the first time all season that the Mavericks have played on two consecutive weekends if they’re able to get those games in on Saturday, Sunday. So, MSU has to just feel thankful at this point that they will be playing at some point this weekend.”
Glad to be playing and happy to be back on home ice. Thank you Rob.
WOMEN’S ANALYSIS:
Also trending upwards here a little more than halfway through the season, the Maverick women. The squad had this past weekend off and they certainly went into the bye week with smiles after dominating WCHA opponent Bemidji State. The Mavericks outscored the Beavers over the course of the weekend 6-1 for the teams first road sweep since late October of 2019.
The momentum and weekend off comes at a perfect time as the number-three Ohio State Buckeyes are next up for a Friday, Saturday series in Columbus. The Buckeyes sport a 6-4-0 record and split it’s series last weekend with the number-six Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs. The Mavericks do have an edge on offense coming into the game as freshman forward Jamie Nelson is currently tied for first on the WCHA’s rookie scoring and shot-blocking lists with 8 points and 14 blocks.
Puck drop for Friday’s match-up is at 5:07.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.