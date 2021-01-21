Minnesota Boys’ High School Hockey Rankings

(AP) — The Associated Press poll for Minnesota boys’ high school hockey, provided by Let’s Play Hockey newspaper. Teams in bold are located in the KEYC News Now viewing area.
Class AA
- Eden Prairie (1-0)
- Maple Grove (2-0)
- Benilde-St. Margaret’s (2-0)
- Prior Lake (2-0)
- St. Thomas Academy (3-0)
- Hill-Murray (2-0)
- Grand Rapids (2-0)
- Lakeville South (2-0)
- Cretin-Derham Hall (3-0)
- Roseau (3-0)
- Blake (2-0)
- Minnetonka (1-0)
- Centennial (2-0)
- Moorhead (1-1)
- Edina (1-0-1)
- St. Louis Park (2-0-1)
- White Bear Lake (2-0)
- Holy Family Catholic (1-1)
- Wayzata (0-1)
- Andover (2-0)
Class A
- Hermantown
- Gentry Academy
- Warroad
- Duluth Denfeld
- Little Falls
- Mahtomedi
- Breck
- East Grand Forks
- Delano
- St Paul Johnson
- Armstrong Cooper
- Alexandria
- St. Cloud Cathedral
- Mankato East
- Dodge County
- Northfield
- Monticello
- Mound Westonka
- North Branch
- Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato
