Minnesota Boys’ High School Hockey Rankings

Mankato East/Loyola tops Mankato West to advance to state tournament
By Associated Press | January 20, 2021 at 6:06 PM CST - Updated January 20 at 6:06 PM

(AP) — The Associated Press poll for Minnesota boys’ high school hockey, provided by Let’s Play Hockey newspaper. Teams in bold are located in the KEYC News Now viewing area.

Class AA

  1. Eden Prairie (1-0)
  2. Maple Grove (2-0)
  3. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (2-0)
  4. Prior Lake (2-0)
  5. St. Thomas Academy (3-0)
  6. Hill-Murray (2-0)
  7. Grand Rapids (2-0)
  8. Lakeville South (2-0)
  9. Cretin-Derham Hall (3-0)
  10. Roseau (3-0)
  11. Blake (2-0)
  12. Minnetonka (1-0)
  13. Centennial (2-0)
  14. Moorhead (1-1)
  15. Edina (1-0-1)
  16. St. Louis Park (2-0-1)
  17. White Bear Lake (2-0)
  18. Holy Family Catholic (1-1)
  19. Wayzata (0-1)
  20. Andover (2-0)

Class A

  1. Hermantown
  2. Gentry Academy
  3. Warroad
  4. Duluth Denfeld
  5. Little Falls
  6. Mahtomedi
  7. Breck
  8. East Grand Forks
  9. Delano
  10. St Paul Johnson
  11. Armstrong Cooper
  12. Alexandria
  13. St. Cloud Cathedral
  14. Mankato East
  15. Dodge County
  16. Northfield
  17. Monticello
  18. Mound Westonka
  19. North Branch
  20. Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.