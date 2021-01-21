Minnesota State set for test against SMSU

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State Mavericks women’s basketball team squares off against one of the top teams in the NSIC South this weekend.
Through three series, the MSU women’s basketball team currently sits at 3-3 overall splitting each two-game set to this point in the season.
The Mavericks are averaging over 75 points per game and would like to connect on more threes to open up the floor.
“Our team works really hard for high percentage shots. They know we want to get good aggressive looks, they don’t settle. They do a good job working for those shots, but eventually, teams make those adjustments. We need perimeter shooters to knock those shots down and stretch that defense out to get more of those inside touches. It’s a big deal for us no question,” Head Coach Emilee Thiesse explained.
Up next for MSU is the team’s biggest test of the season squaring off against a Southwest Minnesota State group that’s unbeaten with a 4-0 record.
“One thing we stress with our team, it’s the Mavericks. Yeah, we’re going to play a good basketball team, and they’re going to do some good things against us, but we feel at this point we need to stop shooting ourselves in the foot. We have to be better in what we just talked about, being a unit, be more consistent, and I think we can see a lot of that success translate,” Thiesse added.
The two-game series against the Mustangs is set to tip-off Friday at 6 inside Bresnan Arena with the finale scheduled for Saturday at 3.
