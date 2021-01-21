North Mankato fire under investigation by state fire marshal

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fire that occurred Tuesday at a duplex in North Mankato.
The North Mankato Fire Department was called to the duplex on Restless Court just before 7 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a garage fire.
Authorities say vehicles were on fire inside the garages of both units.
The living areas of both units were damaged by smoke and water.
Firefighters were able to rescue several family pets from one of the units.
One resident suffered minor burns to the back and head and was treated on-scene by the Mayo Ambulance.
