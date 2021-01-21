North Mankato natural lawn debate update

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Former Minnesota state University, Mankato biology professor Ed Borchardt’s natural yard in North Mankato is loaded with birds and butterflies, but also complaints that it’s an eyesore.
He’s been given until June 1 to clean it up, but the city is now looking at allowing residents 30% of their yard as a natural planting area.
The council voted to table the ordinance and will resume the discussion at the next regularly scheduled council meeting on Feb. 1.
