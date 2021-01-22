Community Bank Donates $16,000 to United Way

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Community Bank in Mankato had a goal of raising thirteen thousand five hundred dollars for United Way. They surpassed this goal and as promised two different members of the branch shaved their heads. The branch voted on who they would most like to see their head shaved and the winner was Bob Beadell, a commercial lender at the bank. He was joined by fellow branch member Mike Ogaard and Mike King who wore a wig for the day.