Community Bank Donates $16,000 to United Way

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Community Bank in Mankato had a goal of raising thirteen thousand five hundred dollars for United Way. They surpassed this goal and as promised two different members of the branch shaved their heads. The branch voted on who they would most like to see their head shaved and the winner was Bob Beadell, a commercial lender at the bank. He was joined by fellow branch member Mike Ogaard and Mike King who wore a wig for the day.
“Last year was a challenging year with everything going on but I think our community really stepped up and United Way was able to meet their goal and I really think echos how wonderful of a community Mankato is and the surrounding areas. We are very fortunate to have everyone at the United Way,” Beadell said.
The money raised will go right back to the community through their donation towards United Way.
