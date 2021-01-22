MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s a tradition dating back to 1866, the Robert Burns celebration in Mapleton usually features live Scottish music and dances. Like many events, the celebration will be virtual this weekend, with the exception of the crowning of Miss Bonnie Lass.
After a year of community service by last year’s contestants, a new Miss Bonnie Lass will be crowned live Saturday night, it was not a normal year for the girls passing on the legacy but it was a meaningful one just the same.
“I learned a lot about volunteering and how we impact Mapleton, especially being a role model for little girls so they know they can do this one day as well,” says Katelyn Sorenson, 2020 Miss Bonnie Lass candidate.
Three girls will be vying for the title this weekend. The live stream event begins at 6:30 tomorrow night. The Maple River Burns Club is asking for a $10 donation for a link to view the program. You can find more information on their Facebook page.
