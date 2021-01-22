Dakota Meadows serving as COVID-19 vaccine pilot program site

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The first COVID-19 vaccine doses are being administered at our local community site today.
Dakota Meadows Middle School is the local host site of the state’s COVID-19 vaccine pilot program for PreK-12 education, childcare staff, and those 65 and older. Appointments have already been scheduled for today and tomorrow and next Friday and Saturday. And with 51 doses currently available for Mankato School district employees, you may be wondering who gets the first shot at the vaccine.
“So Mankato Schools sent, we have a priority list and we’ve sent out to those staff members and they have an opportunity to accept or decline the vaccine and we’ll keep working through that list until all our doses are used,” says Supt. Paul Peterson, Mankato Area Public Schools.
Walk-in appointments are not allowed. The state plans to use the two-week pilot to learn and prepare for increased vaccine supply over the coming weeks and months.
“While we’re lucky that this will provide a head start into vaccinating the over 65 population and some essential employees, the goal here is to learn. So that when we are ready and we have a much larger distribution of vaccine that we can learn from it and be ready to have large scale clinics,” says Cassandra Sassenberg, Director, Nicollet County Public Health and Human Services.
The vaccines are distributed in the school gymnasium, where those arriving for their vaccine can be isolated from the rest of the school.
