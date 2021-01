Steady light to moderate snow will continue through our Saturday. Snowfall through Midnight will be around 4-5 inches. Overnight, snow will start to let up with lows falling to near 12, with winds will shift from southeast to northwest around 5-10 mph. Sunday, drier with partly cloudy skies highs near 24, winds north-northeast around 5-10 mph. Sunday night, mostly cloudy with a low around 8, winds remain out of the north-northeast around 5 mph.