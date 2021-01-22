Local musicians return to area venues

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After a year of highs and lows, local bands are making their first in-person appearances at local venues once again.
“I want to make the change and I want to be everything you desire,” says Jeremy Poland.
Canceled in-person shows had groups like the Jeremy Poland Band turning to Facebook Live for performances for the majority of 202. Now with state restrictions lifted. They’re back playing in front of a crowd, something Poland says he’ll never take for granted again.
“Last night was pretty much one of our first acoustic shows back and probably the first four songs I felt like I was on a cloud, I had chills while I was singing, you do, you take it for granted big time, and I told everyone last night, it’s so funny that it’s nice to be out in a public place to play again because I’m sure my walls are tired of hearing me play at home, you know,” says Poland.
Poland says they plan to continue to live stream their performances while playing in public, so anyone can still watch from home. To stay updated with the band’s schedule,
