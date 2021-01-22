More than 260,000 Minnesotans vaccinated for COVID-19

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - State health officials report more than 260 thousand Minnesotans have been vaccinated for COVID-19. The state has used about 39 percent of its total doses.
The Minnesota Department of Health reports 1,525 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 452,268. Of those total cases, 35,364 are health care workers.
There have been 21 additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll is now at 6,032. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 3,836.
There are 434,515 people who are no longer isolated.
23,767 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 4,945 were hospitalized in ICU.
In Blue Earth County, 86 people are currently hospitalized, with 11 receiving treatment in the ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 6,289,662.
For daily updates and more information, visit the Minnesota Department of Health website.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 1,319 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 310,615.
There are 33 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll to 4,478.
273,031 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
1,439,768 people have been tested statewide.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.