MPCA: don’t overuse sidewalk salt

Experts say the salt used to de-ice paved surfaces is commonly over-applied. Minnesotans scatter an estimated 445,000 tons of chloride-containing salt each year. Almost all of that chloride ends up in our surface water, lakes, rivers, and streams where it is toxic to fish and other aquatic life. If you do need to apply salt, MPCA says all you need to is about 12 ounces, that’s about a coffee mug full, for a 20-foot driveway or 10 sidewalk squares.