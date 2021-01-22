New MnDOT technology hopes to reduce crashes involving snowplows

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MnDOT snowplows on Interstate 35 are testing out new technology that seeks to reduce crashes involving the maintenance vehicle.
Ten MnDOT snowplows on I-35 from Iowa to Northfield can now activate digital message signs as they pass vehicles.
During snow events, the sign reads: “Snowplow ahead, use caution.” During non-snow conditions, the message says: “Maintenance vehicle ahead, use caution.” The message stays activated for several minutes after the MnDOT vehicles pass.
MnDOT says past data shows that many crashes involving snowplows were rear-end collisions. They’re hoping this warning system could reduce and prevent these types of crashes in the future.
