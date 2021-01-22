Welcoming visitors after having a newborn: what doctors recommend

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Bringing a newborn home from the hospital is an exciting time for new parents, but when it comes to having visitors, doctors say there are some things to consider.
Pediatrician Kelly Bryan with the Mankato Clinic recommends introducing the baby to most family members virtually, to ensure the baby stays healthy.
“Everyone wants to see the new baby..limiting it to a few visitors if that’s mom or dad, whoever is closest to the parent, having them wash their hands, even asking them to wear a mask if they’re in the home, and I would recommend asking anyone who has symptoms to please stay away,” Kelly Bryan, Pediatrician, Mankato Clinic.
Bryan also recommends not taking a newborn out in public for the first month or two, since their immune system hasn’t been exposed to many things at that point in life, putting them at risk for severe illness.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.