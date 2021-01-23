Art Exhibit Highlights Minnesota Artist

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Bethany Lutheran College is hosting an art exhibit for Minnesota artist Brandon Lutterman.
The exhibit consists of ceramics as well as paintings. These include various pieces dedicated towards his theme of stewardship, something he says is important to consider in taking care of the Earth.
“It kind of represents my keen importance towards nature and the preservation of nature as an individual. I feel like it is really important as humans that we take care of the Earth, for me it’s about appreciation and taking care of the world around us,” Lutterman said.
The exhibit will be at the fine arts center at Bethany Lutheran College until Feb. 14.
