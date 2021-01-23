Lawmakers meet at Schell’s Brewery

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Lawmakers from all over the state met at Schell’s Brewery in New Ulm Friday to discuss the growler cap, which has been a topic of debate over the years.
Rep. Jim Nash thinks it’s time for a change.
“We are here to talk about changing the liquor laws in the state of Minnesota to be reflective of allowing them and other breweries to do something as crazy as sell their beer to the public in a growler. We really need to change the laws to be more flexible and more market-oriented. People want to come to a place like this and perhaps leave with a growler and that is what we are trying to get changed,” Nash said.
The growler cap prevents five breweries in the country from selling growlers, all of which are in Minnesota. Sen. Nick Frentz from District 19 was also there to give his opinion on the issue.
“Well the main conversation that we’ve had, and this has been going on for years, is the growler cap which right now if you brew 20,000 barrels it places a certain limitation on you and the discussion has been in the senate and the legislature as a whole would we change that,” Frentz said.
The lawmakers were given a tour of this historic brewery to show how it has been a part of Minnesota culture for over 160 years.
“We are at the oldest brewery in the state of Minnesota. You would think that as the market changes and as people’s behaviors and how they wanted to buy craft beverages changes that we could also change the laws,” Nash said.
The Alliance of Minnesota Craft Breweries is looking for an end to this growler cap and hoping it can happen soon.
