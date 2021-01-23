Police investigate death at Iowa State sorority house

Police investigate death at Iowa State sorority house
Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, is the largest university in the state of Iowa. (Source: Ryan Damman)
By Associated Press | January 22, 2021 at 7:18 PM CST - Updated January 22 at 7:18 PM

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a 21-year-old woman who was found unconscious Friday in the parking lot of a sorority house at Iowa State University.

The Ames Police Department responded to a medical call at 9:49 a.m. at the Delta Delta Delta Sorority after a caller reported finding the woman, the city said in a news release. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman is a student at Iowa State. Her identity is being withheld pending notification of family.

Officers are canvassing the area and conducting interviews. There does not appear at this time to be a threat to the community, police said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.