Snow emergency called for Mankato

By KEYC Staff | January 24, 2021 at 9:04 AM CST - Updated January 24 at 9:04 AM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato-Beginning at 8 p.m. tonight (Sunday, January 24), Mankato is in a snow emergency until 8 a.m. tomorrow(Monday, January 25). During a snow emergency there is no parking on streets so snow can be removed quickly and efficiently.

The only exception is where streets are posted “seasonal no parking” (which only affects a small amount of streets in the city). View a map showing seasonal no parking areas. View a video to learn about snow and ice removal operations in Mankato.

During a snow emergency, temporary parking is available at no cost in the Mankato Place and Civic Center parking ramps. During a snow emergency, parking is also allowed in yards.

Be one of the first to know about snow emergencies in Mankato:

For all the latest about snow emergencies in Mankato call 387-9001, 24-hours.

