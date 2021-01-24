Snow emergency called for Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato-Beginning at 8 p.m. tonight (Sunday, January 24), Mankato is in a snow emergency until 8 a.m. tomorrow(Monday, January 25). During a snow emergency there is no parking on streets so snow can be removed quickly and efficiently.
The only exception is where streets are posted “seasonal no parking” (which only affects a small amount of streets in the city). View a map showing seasonal no parking areas. View a video to learn about snow and ice removal operations in Mankato.
During a snow emergency, temporary parking is available at no cost in the Mankato Place and Civic Center parking ramps. During a snow emergency, parking is also allowed in yards.
Be one of the first to know about snow emergencies in Mankato:
- Subscribe to receive snow emergency alerts by text message.
- Sign-up for snow emergency information by email.
- On Twitter.com, follow @MktoSnowAlerts for snow emergencies; @CityOfMankato for all city news alerts; or @MktoStreets for street conditions, street maintenance and water main breaks
- On Facebook.com, subscribe to Mankato Snow Emergency or City of Mankato
- Go online to mankatomn.gov
For all the latest about snow emergencies in Mankato call 387-9001, 24-hours.
