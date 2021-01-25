Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Le Center man facing 2nd degree murder, arson charges after Sunday house fire

By KEYC Staff
Updated: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:55 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LE CENTER, Minn. (KEYC) - A Le Center man faces charges of 2nd degree murder and arson after a house fire Sunday morning.

The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a fire at 37722 Hunting Preserve Lane in Le Center around 7:15 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities say 64 year-old Bruce Alan Traxler, was found dead. They say an investigation led to the arrest of 25 year-old Hardy Robert Wills-Traxler of Le Center, who was booked into the Le Sueur County Jail on pending charges of Second-Degree Murder and Arson.

The Le Sueur County Sheriffs office says Wills-Traxler is expected to appear in Le Sueur County District Court on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old Connor Uhde, left, and 18-year-old CeJay Van Der Wilt, right, were each charged...
Authorities charge 2 teenagers with murder after finding body in Emmet County
A new two-level Crooked Pint Ale House, hockey rink, restaurant, and 500-person event center
Old Shopko building getting transformed into entertainment center
Police say a woman riding a scooter on a sidewalk was struck and killed by one of two vehicles...
Innocent bystander struck, killed after rolling gun battle
The new Dunkin’ on Riverfront Drive is now open and ready for business.
New Dunkin’ location opens for business in Mankato
FILE — Authorities say they have solved the 50-year-old killing of an Iowa teen, but not before...
Police solve 50-year-old Iowa cold case killing

Latest News

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance (5) runs against the Seattle Seahawks during the...
PHOTOS: Marshall native Trey Lance to make first NFL start against Cardinals
New Ulm Nightmares Haunted House opens Halloween weekend at the Brown County Fairgrounds in New...
New Ulm Nightmares Haunted House expands, moves location
New Ulm Nightmares Haunted House expands, moves location
The Mayo Clinic Health System building is pictured Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Mankato, Minn.
New treatment options for breast cancer patients
New treatment options for breast cancer patients