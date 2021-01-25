Le Center man facing 2nd degree murder, arson charges after Sunday house fire

LE CENTER, Minn. (KEYC) - A Le Center man faces charges of 2nd degree murder and arson after a house fire Sunday morning.

The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a fire at 37722 Hunting Preserve Lane in Le Center around 7:15 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities say 64 year-old Bruce Alan Traxler, was found dead. They say an investigation led to the arrest of 25 year-old Hardy Robert Wills-Traxler of Le Center, who was booked into the Le Sueur County Jail on pending charges of Second-Degree Murder and Arson.

The Le Sueur County Sheriffs office says Wills-Traxler is expected to appear in Le Sueur County District Court on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.