Lul Omar celebrates 10 years with YWCA

“Because of Lul’s life experiences, she brings a great perspective and worldly view to our team. Lul has seen our current NAF (New American Families) program grow over the years, and has experience with other YWCA programs such as Ready 2 Learn and Walking in Two Worlds,” YWCA Director Natasha Lopez-Rodriguez said. “Her primary focus has been helping parents, young children, and families prepare for the educational system. This milestone is a testament to her commitment to our community and dedication to our mission”