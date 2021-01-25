Lul Omar celebrates 10 years with YWCA

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The YWCA of Mankato recently recognized a parent educator who has spent 10 years with the agency.
Parent Educator Lul Omar has been with the YWCA of Mankato since 2010.
During that time, she has focused primarily on working with Somali-American families who are new to the community.
“Because of Lul’s life experiences, she brings a great perspective and worldly view to our team. Lul has seen our current NAF (New American Families) program grow over the years, and has experience with other YWCA programs such as Ready 2 Learn and Walking in Two Worlds,” YWCA Director Natasha Lopez-Rodriguez said. “Her primary focus has been helping parents, young children, and families prepare for the educational system. This milestone is a testament to her commitment to our community and dedication to our mission”
