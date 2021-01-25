Mayo Clinic Health System awards grants to area organizations

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Mayo Clinic Health System recently awarded grants to local organizations to help advance diversity, equity and inclusion.
Funding for these grants comes from Mayo Clinic’s EverybodyIN Fund for Change.
“Our employees were able to contribute to the fund and then our organization matched it. So throughout our Mayo Clinic all sites, there was about $200,000,” explained Christi Wilking, community relations officer at Mayo Clinic Health System.
The Southwest Region was able to give $20,000 to organizations in the area.
“Proud to be able to give our grants to people in the community. Like I said before, I think there is a lot of organizations that are doing really great work around diversity, equity and inclusion,” Wilking said.
Five organizations received grants. In the mix was Open Door Health Center.
They’re receiving $3,000 to provide COVID-19 vaccination outreach and communication to minority populations.
“And we have a lot of at-risk populations and those individuals and their families need the same adequate, accurate information to make decisions about reducing risk of infection, treatment, getting tested, should I be vaccinated,” stated MadnY Gault, marketing and development director at Open Door Health Center.
Mayo Clinic Health System and Open Door Health have developed a bond when it comes to helping people during the pandemic.
“That’s kind of our specialty is reaching out to individuals who are underserved and Mayo Clinic Health System saw that and wanted to contribute to our efforts to educate the underserved populations about COVID-19,” Gault said.
The five organizations that are receiving the grant are listed below.
- Life-Work Planning Center: $10,000 — To the Women in Transition program to support their job skills and self-respect workshops. This includes a new partnership with Mayo Clinic Health System, which includes quarterly workshops for participants to learn about careers in health care.
- Open Door Health Center: $3,000 — To provide COVID-19 vaccination outreach and communication to minority populations.
- Minnesota State University, Mankato College of Allied Health and Nursing: $3,000 — To support a project to help close the “Provider of Color” gap by increasing a culturally representative workforce within behavioral healthcare.
- New Prague Area Chapter of PFLAG: $2,000 — In support of outreach and education to regional communities. PFLAG provides support, information and resources for LGBTQ+ people, their parents and families, and allies.
- MY Place: $2,000 — To develop a youth-focused racial justice facilitator curriculum in collaboration with the Mankato YWCA.
