Authorities investigating cause of Redwood Falls structure fire

REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. (KEYC) — Authorities are investigating a fire that occurred Friday in Redwood Falls.
Authorities say the Redwood Falls Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to 314 East 5th Street in Redwood Falls at approximately 3:53 p.m. Friday on a call of a residence fire.
Personnel arrived at the scene to find the structure engulfed in heavy smoke and flames.
The fire reportedly took several hours to fully extinguish.
No injuries were reported and nobody was in the structure when the fire began. Authorities did not provide an estimate of the damage.
The Minnesota Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting in the investigation.
