Authorities in New Ulm extinguish fire at Hardee’s restaurant
A Hardee's restaurant is shown in Chapel Hill, N.C., Tuesday, July 7, 2020. (Source: AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
By Jake Rinehart | January 26, 2021 at 5:58 PM CST - Updated January 26 at 5:58 PM

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — Authorities in New Ulm say grease in the exhaust system at a Hardee’s restaurant was to blame for a recent fire.

The New Ulm Fire Department was dispatched to the Hardee’s restaurant at 1701 Westridge Road at approximately 11:30 a.m. Tuesday on a report of a fire.

Firefighters arrived on-scene to find smoke in the building, with the fire being contained to the exhaust system.

Everyone had evacuated the building prior to the arrival of first responders and no injuries were reported.

The exhaust system was severely damaged, while the building was slightly damaged by smoke.

Crews were on-scene for approximately one hour.

The New Ulm Fire Department was assisted by the New Ulm Police Department.

