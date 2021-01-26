Despite weekend sweep, Mavericks fall in national rankings

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Despite a weekend sweep against Ferris State over the weekend, the Minnesota State Mavericks men’s hockey team has fallen in the latest national rankings.
The Mavericks entered the series against Ferris State ranked second in the nation in last week’s USCHO poll, but have dropped down a position to third in this week’s poll.
Minnesota State is currently on a nine-game winning streak and is scheduled to take the ice next at Bemidji State Friday.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.