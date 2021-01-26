ER patient facing assault charges

According to the criminal complaint, 19-year-old Keazia Moss was in the behavioral section of the emergency department, being held for a Le Sueur County court order. Court documents say Moss allegedly threw a water bottle before punching a nurse in the face and scratching her neck. A security guard reportedly stepped between Moss and the victim, when Moss allegedly punched the guard multiple times in the head. Court documents say the guard received a concussion but never lost consciousness. Moss is charged with fourth and fifth-degree assault.