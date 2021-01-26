Gov. Walz unveils budget proposal

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz is unveiling his two-year budget proposal, which he says puts a focus on helping Minnesotans recover from the impact of COVID-19.
The governor’s budget is expected to top $50 billion, and will emphasize assistance to small businesses, help for working families affected by the pandemic, and measures to get students caught up after a year of mostly distance learning. It will also set up the debate over spending, taxes, and other priorities at the Legislature, which must adopt a balanced budget before the current one expires June 30.
