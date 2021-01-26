Mankato city manager gives first State of the City report

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — In her first State of the City report on the job, Mankato City Manager Susan Arntz featured the city’s work, projects and response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
”I was lucky enough to join this group at the end of the year, and have seen a lot of the hard work. The work is really summarized in four big categories: partnerships and adaptability, engaging the community, commitment to racial equity and diversity and being good stewards.”
Arntz highlighted the city’s efforts in meal delivery to students, creating business grant programs, adding Wi-Fi in parks, suspending bus fares and distributing over 30,000 face coverings.
Arntz also discussed the city’s role in racial equity and diversity by noting the grain silo artwork project to symbolize southern Minnesota’s heritage, the development of a police reform committee, the remembrance of the Dakota 38 + 2 and more.
Other city projects highlighted in the report include emergency work to protect the riverbank at Land of Memories Park and a pilot recycling program in Mankato Parks.
Looking ahead, the report lists several major projects planned for the upcoming year, including riverbank stabilization and water quality projects, Prairie Winds park improvements, fiber communication infrastructure and Warren Street reconstruction.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.