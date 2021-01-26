Mayo Clinic Health System changing COVID-19 testing protocols in Belle Plaine

BELLE PLAINE, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mayo Clinic Health System announced changes in COVID-19 testing protocols Monday at its Belle Plaine location.
Testing will only be available by appointment beginning Monday, Feb. 1.
In addition, testing hours will be changing to 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays. Furthermore, due to decreasing demand, appointments will no longer be available on weekends at this location beginning the weekend of Jan. 30-31.
Officials with the Mayo Clinic Health System say the change to an appointment-only basis will increase efficiency and provide a more accurate time frame for patients who need to be tested for COVID-19.
Patients may schedule an appointment by calling the Mayo Clinic COVID-19 Nurse Line at (507) 293-9525 or by using the new “Check Symptoms” feature in the Patient Online Services portal beginning Feb. 1.
The Minnesota Department of Health reported 794 new cases and three newly reported deaths Monday. They also reported that over 266,000 Minnesotans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
In addition, Minnesota health officials confirmed Monday the first case of a new Brazilian variant of the coronavirus in the United States.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.