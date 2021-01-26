MDH: eight additional deaths tied to COVID-19, 727 new cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 727 cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 456,490. Of those total cases, 35,687 are health care workers.
There have been eight additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll is now at 6,106. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 3,877.
There are 440,596 people who are no longer isolated.
24,014 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 4,995 were hospitalized in ICU.
Southcentral Minnesota is the region with the fewest amount of ICU beds currently available, with 6 beds open.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 6,399,553.
So far, about 9 percent of Minnesotans over the age of 65 have been vaccinated. Statewide, more than 350,000 people have received the shot
For daily updates and more information, visit the Minnesota Department of Health website.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 452 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 314,390.
There are four additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll at 4,492.
276,464 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
1,453,003 people have been tested statewide.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.