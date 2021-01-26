Minnesota State Mavericks announce schedule changes

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State Athletics Department announced Monday a change to the schedules of the men’s hockey and women’s swimming and dividing teams.
The Mavericks men’s hockey team was originally scheduled to host Alabama Huntsville Thursday and Friday in Mankato, but positive COVID-19 tests inside the Chargers’ hockey program caused a postponement.
No dates have been announced for the postponed series against Alabama Huntsville.
Instead, No. 3 Minnesota State will travel to Bemidji Friday for a 4:07 p.m. puck-drop against the Beavers.
The Mavericks will enter Friday’s contest with an overall record of 9-1-1, including a perfect 6-0-0 in WCHA play, following a series sweep against Ferris State.
In addition to the men’s hockey program, the Minnesota State Athletics Department announced schedule changes Monday for the women’s swimming and diving team.
The Mavericks swim and dive team were scheduled to host a dual against Minnesota State Moorhead in Mankato, but the event has subsequently been canceled due to COVID-19 testing protocols.
Instead, Minnesota State’s home dual against Southwest Minnesota State, which was originally scheduled for Thursday, will now take place on Saturday.
The diving events are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, with the swimming events scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.
