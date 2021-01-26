Minnesota State-Sioux Falls series canceled

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State Athletics Department announced Tuesday that the women’s basketball team will not be traveling to Sioux Falls on Friday and Saturday.
The series has been canceled due to COVID-19 testing protocols. Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference scheduling guidelines mean that the series between the Mavericks and Cougars will not be rescheduled.
The Minnesota State Mavericks women’s basketball team currently has a 4-4 overall record this season, including 3-3 in NSIC play.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.