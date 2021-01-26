MSU Mankato plans to add electric scooter transportation

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — In response to students’ wanting more transportation options to, from and around campus, Minnesota State University, Mankato has plans to install electric scooters in the future.
After consulting with the City of Mankato and working closely with MSU Student Government, the university is reviewing proposals from electric motorized scooter companies to provide eco-friendly, affordable and accessible transportation to students.
“Sometimes bus routes are hard to move. So if a student needs to get to a different place around the city or even around the local MSU campus, the scooters would be a great alternative. So, I think that availability for students to be able to choose where to go instead of being stuck on the bus routes would be a great addition to our campus,” MSU Student Body President Andrew Trenne said.
An approximate deadline for executing a contract is planned for April.
