New details of Le Center murder, arson emerge as suspect appears in court

LE CENTER, Minn. (KEYC) — Hardy Wills-Traxler faced charges of First Degree Arson and Second Degree Murder in Le Sueur County District Court Tuesday afternoon.
Joined by numerous family members in the courtroom, the 25-year-old suspect showed no emotion as he gazed into the eyes of those mourning two losses in their family: one to murder and one to jail.
New details have emerged about what really happened Sunday morning.
At 7:15 a.m. Sunday, emergency services were dispatched to Hunting Preserve Lane, where a shed fully engulfed in flames was discovered. The blaze was reported by the victim’s brother, Jefferey, who tried to enter the burning shed but was overcome by smoke and flames.
Jefferey told police that Hardy and his 64-year-old father, Bruce, lived in the shed and that they hadn’t been getting along. He noticed Hardy’s 2007 gold Toyota Corolla sedan was gone and fresh tire tracks indicated he had fled the property. He told police, “Hardy did something.”
At 8:45 a.m. Sunday, human remains were found inside a window on the north side of the shed. Dental records would later confirm it to be Bruce.
Shortly after, Mankato Department of Public Safety officers were dispatched to Riverfront Drive, where a snowplow driver said a man had stopped him to say “he had killed his father.”
A few hours later, the Watonwan County Sheriff’s Office received a report from snowmobilers that a man possessing a knife stopped to reference a bible, and say “he killed his father.” Both reports, included descriptions of the man and his vehicle, matched Hardy.
Hardy was taken into custody and transported to the Le Sueur County Justice Center after his car was spotted and pulled over.
He told investigators the brutal crime began with an argument between him and his father. Hardy said Bruce hit him on the shoulder, so he decided to stab him several times in the chest and abdomen. He stated Bruce went unconscious and was gone. He then said “he had to get on with his life.” Gathering his belongings, he washed blood off his hands, took pillows to the kitchen stove, turned on the burners to light the fire, and fled the property.
After the interview with investigators, Hardy was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors found no injury to his shoulder.
Bruce’s autopsy would show the cause of death was aspiration of blood in the airway caused by stab wounds to various organs, including the lungs and liver. His death was ruled a homicide.
In the courtroom Tuesday afternoon, Hardy hung his head low. The only information he told the court was that he was unemployed and did not have his own place to live.
Another hearing has been scheduled for Thursday morning, pending an evaluation of his competency to participate in the proceedings and the assignment of a lead defense attorney.
