New details of Le Center murder, arson emerge as suspect appears in court

He told investigators the brutal crime began with an argument between him and his father. Hardy said Bruce hit him on the shoulder, so he decided to stab him several times in the chest and abdomen. He stated Bruce went unconscious and was gone. He then said “he had to get on with his life.” Gathering his belongings, he washed blood off his hands, took pillows to the kitchen stove, turned on the burners to light the fire, and fled the property.