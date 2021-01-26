Pre-Registration open for vaccinations

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s vaccine community pilot program has officially shifted from a first-come, first-served system to a lottery.
The registration window opened this morning and runs for 24 hours for Minnesotans 65 and over to pre-register either by phone or online to be randomly chosen for an appointment. The state will also hold a mass vaccination event for teachers, school staff and child care workers at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul later this week..an opportunity one Minnesota teacher says she’s thankful for.
“I do think for me personally that anxiety would go away because you know I’m doing everything I can to protect my students and I’m doing everything I can to protect my children at home,” says Tara Raisanen, Minnetonka Middle School West teacher.
The Xcel Energy Center clinic runs Thursday through Monday offering vaccines by appointment only. School districts will notify educators who have been selected for an appointment. Child care providers will be chosen at random and notified by local health officials.
A reminder, those 65 and older can pre-register for the community pilot program by calling 833-431-2053. Phone registration is open until 7 p.m. tonight.
Online registration is open until 5:00 a.m. Wednesday. To register online, visit mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/find-vaccine.
