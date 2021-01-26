Region Nine awarded funding for disaster and economic recovery plan

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Region Nine Development Commission is awarded thousands of dollars to establish a disaster and economic recovery plan for the region.
The more than $74,000 in funding comes from the federal Economic Development Administration.
Region Nine plans to work with community partners to develop a COVID-19 recovery plan for the regional manufacturing clusters that have already been impacted by flooding in 2019 and trade uncertainties in 2019 and 2020. During the planning process, there will be opportunities for public input from community members, academic institutions, industry partners, and public entities.
