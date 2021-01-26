71st Sleigh and Cutter festival underway

WASECA Minn. (KEYC) - The pandemic isn’t stopping what’s known as the longest-running sleigh and cutter festival in the nation.
The 71st Waseca Sleigh and Cutter Festival got underway last weekend, and while COVID-19 may have switched up the typical events, many are still on, like the parade, which takes place February 13, ice sculpting February 10 through the 12th, and the second round of Winter Charm on the Farm at Farmamerica on February 20.
“It’s something that families have done together for decades, you get people coming in that are grandparent type people like myself bringing their grandkids and other family members,” says Ken Borgmann, President, Sleigh & Cutter Festival.
New events added to the docket this year include what organizers are calling a ‘Better Days Ahead’ fireworks display..taking place February 13 over Clear Lake. The month-long festival wraps up on February 27.
