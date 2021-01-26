Suspect in fatal fire appears in court

LE CENTER, Minn. (KEYC) - A Le Center man facing murder charges following a fatal fire over the weekend appears in Le Sueur County Court.
25-year-old Hardy Robert Wills-Traxler is charged with second-degree murder and arson in connection to the fire Sunday morning. Hardy’s 64-year-old father, Bruce Traxler was found dead inside a shed on the property. The victim’s brother reported the fire and told police Hardy and Bruce lived together in the shed and had not been getting along.
A few hours after the fire started, A caller reported to police that a man stopped him while he was plowing snow in Mankato and told him he killed his father. Later that day, the Watonwan County Sheriff’s office received a report that a man stopped a group while they were snowmobiling. Witnesses say he had a knife, referenced a bible and told them he killed his dad.
Police arrested Harvey during a traffic stop a few hours later. Hardy told police he and his father got into a fight. He claims his father hit him in the shoulder and he responded by stabbing him multiple times before lighting the shed on fire and leaving the property. An autopsy found Bruce suffered multiple stab wounds. His cause of death was ruled a homicide.
