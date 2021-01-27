Apple: Update your operating system to fix security bugs

(KEYC) — Apple says an update to its operating system will fix major security flaws.
The tech giant has not shared many specifics about the exact flaws, but on its website, the company acknowledges that hackers may have “actively exploited” three security bugs.
The issue is a link in an exploit chain.
That means a hacker would need to exploit further bugs for it to be fully executable.
Apple urges iPhone and iPad users to update their operating systems with its latest security patches.
