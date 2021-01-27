Local lawmakers react to Walz’s budget proposal

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Gov. Tim Walz has released his $52.4 billion two-year budget proposal.
Walz has proposed raising taxes on the wealthiest Minnesotans and large companies to help bridge a $1.28 billion gap. He also proposed an increase in spending on education, measures to support working families and proposals on helping the state recover from the Coronavirus pandemic.
The governor told Minnesotans not to believe talk of seeing an income tax increase.
“Income tax that we’re talking about will get .7 percent of the population, 99.3 percent of people will not see that. In fact, over a million families will see a cut in that,” he said.
The announcement sets the stage for months of debate at the Capitol and draws mixed reactions from local lawmakers like Sen. Nick Frentz (DFL - North Mankato) and Rep. Jeremy Munson (R - Lake Crystal).
“I like the working families and small business angle and obviously I like the help for education as we try to get our kids back into school full time in a normal learning environment,” Frentz said.
Republicans like Munson said they won’t accept tax increases.
“The Senate majority leader has said that he’s not going to be supporting any tax increases, so for the governor to come out with his plan increasing taxes dramatically on Minnesotans I think is the wrong approach,” he said.
Frentz said he supports the way the governor is trying to bridge the gap.
“If the federal government does not step in to help state and local governments, then I support the way the governor is trying to fill the gap. We have about a $1.3 billion deficit and we have about $2 billion in the reserve. So we should be able to do a budget that preserves the things that we already have,” he said.
But Munson said the state should tighten its spending.
“Minnesotans are hurting due to COVID, everybody’s had to tighten their belts and tighten their spending. It’s appropriate for government to also tighten its spending,” said Munson.
The proposal also includes investing $50 million in a new small business COVID-19 support forgivable loan program.
Walz also proposes investing $3 million per year in new supports for small businesses who have been hit especially hard by COVID-19.
Frentz said he supports the small business proposal.
“It’s $50 million that can help the businesses most affected, including the hospitality industry like our bars and restaurants. It is a forgivable loan program, so that should be a big step forward for Minnesota businesses that have been hurt by the pandemic,” he said.
Munson said he disagrees.
“I think that businesses just need to be allowed to reopen and offering more debt to people who are hurting is not the right approach,” he said.
