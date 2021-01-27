MAPS prepares to implement Due North Education Plan

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — It’s a long list of changes and enhancements to funding, curriculum and academic offerings for Minnesota students in grades K-12.
Gov. Tim Walz says the Due North Education Plan aims to ensure a high-quality education for all kids, regardless of race or ZIP code.
“This needs to be the best state in the country for a child to grow up, brown, white, black, indigenous,” Walz said at Monday’s press briefing.
“We definitely have achievement gaps that we’re working to fix in Mankato,” said Travis Olson, director of the teaching and learning department at Mankato Area Public Schools.
Part of Due North’s priorities is to continue to support schools as they navigate the pandemic, while prioritizing in-person learning for as many students as safely possible.
Leaders with Mankato Area Public Schools say COVID-19 has exacerbated already-existing achievement gaps.
“It’s certainly changed what we’re able to, how we’re able to interact with kids,” Olson stated.
The plan includes a one-time investment to ensure pandemic enrollment loss does not negatively impact students.
Olson says budget equity across the state will greatly benefit students in southern Minnesota.
”Because we know that funding isn’t the same for students across our state, so when you look at ZIP codes and out-state students versus students in the metro area, it’s very different.”
Olson says it’s encouraging to see a state plan align with issues they’re already trying to solve.
“We want all of our students to be graduating from Mankato Area Public Schools with options for life. So then it’s up to them to decide what they want to do with their future.”
For more information about the Due North Education Plan, visit the Minnesota Department of Education’s plan website.
In addition, an outline of the full plan has been provided in the PDF document below.
