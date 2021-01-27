Mayo Clinic, Minnesota State University, Mankato team up

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Mayo Clinic Health System and Minnesota State University, Mankato have teamed up to revolutionize the health care game with the simulation center.
“This partnership with Mayo, it really creates great opportunities for us to not only work with them and with training their staff, but to create these additional opportunities for our students to have this new OR setting,” simulation center Director Ashley Engebretson said.
The center has seven simulation rooms: one home-health, one pediatric, one obstetrics, four hospital rooms and now a fully functional operating room simulator.
“Basic operating room skills and then we are giving them the opportunity to learn the skills that need to be in the OR so learning how to prep the patient and take care of the patient in that setting. They don’t have the opportunity to be exposed to that in the clinical setting very often,” Engebretson said.
This will not only help the Minnesota State students, but the Mayo Clinic staff as well.
“This really gives the staff and the students an opportunity to be able to work through those low-frequency, high-risk situations. That they might encounter in the operating room,” said Amber Wirkus, a nursing administrator at the Mayo Clinic Health System.
MSU came to Mayo Clinic to team up almost a year and a half ago to offer something that the medical field hasn’t seen before.
From there the simulation center blossomed.
“To really create a simulation center, unlike anything they really had before. They were looking to see if we were willing to conceptualize an OR environment and because it is so unique we really jumped at that opportunity,” Wirkus said.
January 26th marked the first surgical simulation for the center.
Mayo Clinic professionals from around the area came to Minnesota State to try and build their teamwork and medical skills.
There are already plans to have this simulation center used by students for their courses to get hands-on training that clinical’s can’t get them.
“I think this is going to be a great draw for our students because it is something that a lot of educational institutions do not have access to and really a great solution,” Engebretson said.
