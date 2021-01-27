Minnesota lawmakers to reintroduce sports betting bill

The legislation, sponsored by Democratic Sen. Karla Bigham, of Cottage Grove, and Republican Rep. Pat Garofalo, of Farmington, would allow on-site sports wagering at tribal casinos for the first year, then mobile betting for those who sign up for an account at a casino. Revenue — which would be taxed at 6% for on-site betting and 8% for mobile — would go into the state’s general fund, and 0.5% would go toward compulsive gambling assistance programs.