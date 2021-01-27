Tuesday’s prep scores from southern Minnesota

BOYS’ PREP BASKETBALL:
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 62, Sleepy Eye 51
Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 65, BOLD 63
Central Minnesota Christian 75, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 56
Cleveland 91, Madelia 62
Glencoe-Silver Lake 70, Watertown-Mayer 42
Hayfield 81, Blooming Prairie 43
Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 79, Hills-Beaver Creek 74
Hutchinson 62, Waconia 59
Mankato East 74, Faribault 51
Mankato Loyola 54, Martin County West 51
Mankato West 72, Winona 34
Maple River 79, Bethlehem Academy 50
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 65, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 56
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 63, Redwood Valley 60
Mountain Lake Co-op 59, Red Rock Central 37
Murray County Central 54, Edgerton 44
New Prague 62, Holy Family Catholic 40
Nicollet 77, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 63
Owatonna 89, Rochester Mayo 69
Rochester John Marshall 75, Albert Lea 33
Sibley East 128, Mayer-Lutheran 82
Southwest Christian (Chaska) 81, LeSueur-Henderson 40
St. Clair 74, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 47
St. Peter 48, Worthington 47
Tri-City United 67, Norwood-Young America 61
United South Central 55, New Richland-H-E-G 43
Waseca 75, Marshall 66
Windom 70, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 60
GIRLS’ PREP BASKETBALL:
BOLD 71, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 63, OT
Blooming Prairie 53, Hayfield 43
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 73, Sleepy Eye 40
Canby 73, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 63, OT
Glencoe-Silver Lake 71, Watertown-Mayer 58
Luverne 52, St. James Area 42
Mankato East 58, Faribault 45
Mankato West 63, Winona 21
New Richland-H-E-G 68, United South Central 21
Rochester John Marshall 56, Albert Lea 46
Rochester Mayo 76, Owatonna 60
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 78, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 29
St. Peter 80, Windom 75
Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 63, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 37
Waconia 68, Hutchinson 58
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 61, Medford 26
Worthington 62, New Ulm 45
___
