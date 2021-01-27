Tuesday’s prep scores from southern Minnesota

No. 1 Waseca outlasts No. 6 Marshall
By KEYC Staff | January 26, 2021 at 11:28 PM CST - Updated January 26 at 11:29 PM

BOYS’ PREP BASKETBALL:

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 62, Sleepy Eye 51

Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 65, BOLD 63

Central Minnesota Christian 75, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 56

Cleveland 91, Madelia 62

Glencoe-Silver Lake 70, Watertown-Mayer 42

Hayfield 81, Blooming Prairie 43

Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 79, Hills-Beaver Creek 74

Hutchinson 62, Waconia 59

Mankato East 74, Faribault 51

Mankato Loyola 54, Martin County West 51

Mankato West 72, Winona 34

Maple River 79, Bethlehem Academy 50

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 65, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 56

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 63, Redwood Valley 60

Mountain Lake Co-op 59, Red Rock Central 37

Murray County Central 54, Edgerton 44

New Prague 62, Holy Family Catholic 40

Nicollet 77, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 63

Owatonna 89, Rochester Mayo 69

Rochester John Marshall 75, Albert Lea 33

Sibley East 128, Mayer-Lutheran 82

Southwest Christian (Chaska) 81, LeSueur-Henderson 40

St. Clair 74, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 47

St. Peter 48, Worthington 47

Tri-City United 67, Norwood-Young America 61

United South Central 55, New Richland-H-E-G 43

Waseca 75, Marshall 66

Windom 70, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 60

GIRLS’ PREP BASKETBALL:

BOLD 71, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 63, OT

Blooming Prairie 53, Hayfield 43

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 73, Sleepy Eye 40

Canby 73, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 63, OT

Glencoe-Silver Lake 71, Watertown-Mayer 58

Luverne 52, St. James Area 42

Mankato East 58, Faribault 45

Mankato West 63, Winona 21

New Richland-H-E-G 68, United South Central 21

Rochester John Marshall 56, Albert Lea 46

Rochester Mayo 76, Owatonna 60

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 78, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 29

St. Peter 80, Windom 75

Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 63, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 37

Waconia 68, Hutchinson 58

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 61, Medford 26

Worthington 62, New Ulm 45

